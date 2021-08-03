Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles Wins Bronze On Balance Beam

Tokyo: Competing for the first time since withdrawing from the team competition a week earlier, Simone Biles won the bronze in the women’s balance beam final on Tuesday.

It was Biles’ seventh Olympic medal, equalling Shannon Miller’s record for an American gymnast.

China’s Guan Chenchen won the gold with a winning score of 14.633, followed by Xijing who scored 14.233 to take silver.

A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, Biles drilled a slightly altered routine on Tuesday.

Without performing any twists, she put in a solid performance, ending with a double backward somersault, double pike dismount. Biles posted a score of 14.000.