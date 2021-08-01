Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar Loses To Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov In Boxing Quarterfinals

Tokyo: Indian boxer Satish Kumar lost by a unanimous decision against Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) category quarterfinal.

Jalolov defeated Satish Kumar 5-0 (UD). This ended the road at this year’s Olympics for Satish.

Satish Kumar was eying a semi-final berth and was given clearance to play his quarter-final bout against World No 1 Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan.

Kumar, India’s first super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer, had seven stitches in his pre-quarterfinal bout against Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown.