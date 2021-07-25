Tokyo Olympics: Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina Lose To Ukraine Duo In Doubles First Round

Tokyo: As India continue their Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign on Sunday, India’s women’s tennis pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina lost their first-round match against Ukraine’s Liudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok 6-0 6-7 [8-10].

The Indian tennis duo showcased authority as they won the first set 6-0 but soon lost their rhythm before going down to the Ukrainian twins.

The Indian served for the match before being broken and lost a lopsided tiebreak. In the super tiebreak, they came back from 7-1 down to make it 8-8, but lost the next two points to lose the match.