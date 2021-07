Tokyo: Reigning world champion PV Sindhu cruised into the women’s singles quarterfinals after beating Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in straight games at the Tokyo Olympics badminton competition here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Indian bagged 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match.

Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korea’s Kim Gaeun.