Tokyo Olympics: Pooja Rani Loses To Li Qian, Misses Out On Medal

Tokyo: The quest for the medal of Indian Women boxer Pooja Rani ended as she was defeated by Qian Li of China in the middleweight (75-kilogram category) quarterfinal.

Pooja lost 0-5 in the boxing encounter. The first round was a clean sweep for Qian with the Chinese constantly drawing Rani and the Indian ending missing a number of her punches.

It was more the same in the second round, with Qian continuing to practically keep no guard at all but remaining surgical in her strikes and controlling the bout. The second round was also decided unanimously in Qian’s favour.