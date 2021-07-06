Tokyo Olympics: Opening Ceremony To See Mary Kom & Manpreet Singh As India’s Flag Bearers, Bajrang Punia In Closing Event

New Delhi: Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom and men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be flag bearers at opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics.

Bajrang Punia, a silver medallist at the 2018 World Wrestling Championships, will be the flag-bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8.

In a first, India is having two flag-bearers — one male and one female — at the upcoming Tokyo Games to ensure “gender parity”. The IOA has communicated the decision in this regard to the Organising Committee of the Games.

The contingent comprises 56 percent male and 44 percent female athletes.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the postponed showpiece.

Earlier last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had made provisions for flag-bearers from both genders at the opening ceremony.