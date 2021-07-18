Tokyo Olympics: OOA Announces Cash Award For Medal Winners From State

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) today announced cash awards for the winners from the State in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

As per the announcement, Rs 5 lakh cash prize will be given to Gold medal winners, Rs 3 lakh to Silver medal winners and Rs 1 lakh to Bronze medal winners.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 6 athletes from the State are participating in Tokyo.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday had announced cash awards for the winners and participants from the state in the Olympic games to be held in Tokyo later this month.

The Odisha CM had announced that Rs 6 crore would be awarded to the gold medalist, Rs 4 crore to the silver medal winner and Rs 2.5 crore for the bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics for the players participating in the international event from the state.

He also announced an award of Rs 15 lakh for each of the athletes who have qualified for the Olympics. The cash will be given for preparation for the games.