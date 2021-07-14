Tokyo Olympics: Official In IOC Refugee Team Tests COVID Positive

Doha: An official of the International Olympic Committee’s refugee team has tested positive for COVID-19. However, all other members tested negative.

“…the IOC Refugee Olympic Team came together for a ‘Welcome Experience’ in Doha, Qatar. Twenty-six of the 29 athletes and 11 officials participated,” the IOC statement read.

“On taking COVID-19 PCR tests before leaving for Tokyo, the test of an official returned positive. A follow-up test confirmed the result, while the tests of all other members of the team (athletes and officials) returned negative,” it added.

The refugee team in the Olympics was first introduced in the 2016 Rio Games as a tribute to the courage and perseverance of all refugees.