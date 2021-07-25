Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra Beats Margaryta Pesotska To Enter Round 3

Tokyo: India’s table tennis star Manika Batra registered an inspirational 3-4 win against Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in the second round of the women’s singles table tennis event here on Sunday.

The match that ended with 4-3 (4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7) scoreline lasted 57 minutes only.

Pesotska, ranked 30 places above Manika in the world rankings, raced to a 2-0 lead while Manika managed just eight points over the course of the first two games.

Manika then forced longer rallies in the third game and she won the third game 11-7 and then clinched a nail biter in the fourth, in which she missed a game point.

Pesotska took the lead again by winning the third game 8-11 and Manika struck back, forcing the match into a seventh game. The Indian was dominant but nerves came into play when she led 10-5. Manika lost two match points but eventually got over the line.

Earlier, 26-year-old Manika stormed into the second round of women’s singles category after win over Great Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.