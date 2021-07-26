Tokyo Olympics: India’s Lone Fencer Bhavani Devi Exits After Losing To World No. 3

Tokyo: After registering a victory earlier in the day, Indian fencer Bhavani Devi was knocked out by France’s Manon Brunet 7-15 in Women’s Sabre Individual Table Of 32.

The first-ever fencer to represent India at the Olympics also became the first to win a bout at the Games as CA Bhavani Devi made a winning start to her historic Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 on Monday.

However, later lost 7-15 against the world No. 3 Manon Brunet of France in Round of 32 of women’s Sabre event.