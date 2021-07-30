Tokyo Olympics: India’s Full Schedule On July 31

New Delhi: India fared well at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Friday as Boxer Lovlina Borgohain confirmed her semifinal berth after beating N.C Chen by 3-2 in the quarterfinal clash. Since all combat sports have 2 bronze medallists, the Indian boxer has to now only better the colour of her assured medal.

On the other hand, shuttler PV Sindhu also confirmed her semifinal spot after beating Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets by 21-13, 22-20. Sindhu has been the biggest medal hope for India and she is living up to the huge expectations.

Apart from Lovlina & PV Sindhu, both the hockey teams have moved forward in their respective competitions.

Indian athletes will be in action in the events like Sailing, Badminton, Archery, Boxing on July 31.

Here is India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics on July 31:-

Golf:

4 AM: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3

5 AM: Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2 – Session 3

Athletics:

6:00 AM: Seema Punia in Women’s discus throw Group A

Archery:

7:16 AM: Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa (Japan) in men’s individual Pre-Quarterfinal

Athletics:

7:25 AM: Kamalpreet Kaur in Women’s discus throw Group B

Boxing:

7:30 AM: Amit Panghal vs Y. Martinez (Colombia) in Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 16

Shooting:

8:30 AM: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil in 50m rifle 3 qualifications

Sailing:

8:35 AM: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar in 49er Race 10

Women’s Hockey:

8:45 am: India vs South Africa

Archery:

11:15 AM: Atanu Das in men’s individual Semi-final (if qualifies)

Shooting:

12:30 PM: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil in 50m rifle 3 Final (if qualifies)

Archery:

1:00 PM: Atanu Das in men’s individual Medal rounds (if qualifies)

Badminton:

2:30 PM: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) in women’s singles Semi-finals

Boxing:

3:36 PM: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian in Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 4

Athletics: