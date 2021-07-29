Tokyo Olympics: India’s Full Schedule On July 30

Indians fared well at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday as men’s hockey team advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Argentina in their Pool A match.

Shuttler PV Sindhu also made it to the last eight of the women’s singles badminton tournament with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt.

However, veteran boxer MC Mary Kom lose to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia in the women’s flyweight round of 16 clash. Besides, India’s swimming campaign ended as Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the 100m butterfly semi-finals.

Archer Atanu Das and boxer Sathish Kumar also entered the last eight in their respective sports, while Anirban Lahiri ended round one of men’s golf on T8 position.

On Friday, some of the matches to watch out for will be Deepika Kumari’s women’s individual archery quarter-final and the India-Ireland women’s hockey game. Sindhu will take on arch-rival Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles quarter-final. Ace sprinter from Odisha, Dutee Chand will be seen in action in Women’s 100m Round 1 Heats.

Here is India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics on July 30:-

Archery:

6:00am IST: Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women’s Individual Pre-quarter-finals Match

Athletics:

6:17am IST: Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2

Badminton:

1:15pm IST: P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women’s Singles Quarter-final Match:

Boxing:

8:18am IST: Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women’s 60kg Round of 16 Bout

Equestrian:

2pm IST start: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2

Golf:

04:00am IST: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Hockey:

8:15am IST: * India vs Ireland in Women’s Pool A Match

8:15am IST: India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match
3:00pm IST: India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match

Sailing:

8:35am IST: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9

Shooting: