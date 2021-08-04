Tokyo Olympics: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Loses In Semis, To Play For Bronze

Tokyo: Indian women’s hockey team lost to World No.2 Argentina with a 2-1 scoreline in the semi-final match here on Wednesday.

India made a good start with Gurjit Kaur’s goal from a penalty corner. Argentina hit back in the second quarter as their captain Noel Barrionuevo scored the equaliser.

The score remained 1-1 as both teams head into the break.

Argentina looked more in control as the game progressed and earn a penalty corner less than five minutes into the third quarter.

Argentina then converts it and take a lead 2-1 at the end of the third quarter.

The Indian team fought hard in the final 15 minutes but Argentina’s experience helped them to successfully defend their lead. They will fight for bronze against Great Britain on August 6.