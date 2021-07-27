Tokyo Olympics: Indian Shooters Fail To Enter Qualification Stage 2 In 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

Tokyo: India’s teams of Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil failed to make the Qualification stage 2 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event here on Tuesday.

While Elavenil/Divyansh registered a total score of 626.5, finishing in the 12th spot in the Qualification stage 1, Deepak/Anjum had the same fate as they also failed to qualify after finishing at the 18th spot with a total score of 623.8.

The top eight teams make the Qualification 2 and the top four pairs in the second phase qualify for the medal rounds.

In the first qualification round, there are three series of 10 shots for each team member while in the second, members of the top eight pairs of the first round shoot two series of 10 shots.

The team with the higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point awarded for a tie.

The first team to reach 16 points with a difference of two, wins.