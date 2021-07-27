Tokyo Olympics: Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Enters Welterweight Quarterfinals

Tokyo: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in last-16 stage bout here on Tuesday.

Borgohain prevailed 3-2 over her rival.

The 23-year-old showed great poise in a tense contest to triumph by the thinnest of margins. She claimed all the three rounds on split points.

The 35-year-old Apetz was first German woman to qualify for a boxing event at the Olympics and also a two-time world championship bronze-medallist and a former European champion.

On the other hand, Borgohain is a two-time World and Asian championships bronze-medallist.