Tokyo Olympics: Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Enters Welterweight Quarterfinals
Tokyo: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in last-16 stage bout here on Tuesday.
Borgohain prevailed 3-2 over her rival.
The 23-year-old showed great poise in a tense contest to triumph by the thinnest of margins. She claimed all the three rounds on split points.
The 35-year-old Apetz was first German woman to qualify for a boxing event at the Olympics and also a two-time world championship bronze-medallist and a former European champion.
On the other hand, Borgohain is a two-time World and Asian championships bronze-medallist.