Tokyo Olympics: India shuttler Sai Praneeth crashes out after losing in 2nd round

India shuttler Sai Praneeth lost his second Group D match against Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands in the Tokyo Olympics at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3 on Wednesday.

The 13th seed Praneeth went down 14-21, 14-21 against to Caljouw finish the Games without a win in Tokyo.

A 2019 World Championship bronze medallist and now ranked 15th, Praneeth was already out of the competition after losing his opening game against Israel’s Misha Zilberman 21-17 21-15.

With this loss, Praneeth has failed to qualify for the next stage as he lost both his group stage matches.