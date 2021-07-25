Tokyo Olympics: India Boxer Manish Kaushik Bows Out After Losing To Luke McCormack

India boxer Manish Kaushik crashed out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing a close bout against Luke McCormack in the men’s lightweight (63kg) category in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Playing his maiden Olympics, Manish Kaushik put up a great fight but fell short against United Kingdom’s L McCormack and went down 1-4 in the 63 kg.

Manish Kaushik lost the first round after three judges scored in favour of McCormck but the Indian boxer bounced back in the second with a 3-2 decision in his favour.

But McCormack proved too quick and precise for Manish in the deciding round which he clinched 3-2 to make his way into the round of 16.