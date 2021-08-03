Tokyo Olympics: Greece Pulls Artistic Swimming Team After Four COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo: Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

One athlete tested positive on Monday while the rest returned positive tests on Tuesday, the Greek Olympic committee (HOC) said.

“The team from the very first day it entered the village has not come into contact with any other member of the Greek Olympic team for obvious reasons,” said the HOC.

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Tuesday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.