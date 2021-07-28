Tokyo Olympics: Full Schedule Of Indian Action On July 29

Bhubaneswar: Storming into their next rounds in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Shuttler PV Sindhu, archer Deepika Kumari, and boxer Pooja Rani have kept the hope for the new medals on the track.

India’s quest for the 2nd medal will start all over again on Thursday with golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Maneearly competing in men’s Round 1 early in the morning.

While Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu will again be in action for her Round of 16 matches versus Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt, 2012 London Olympic bronze medalist and 6-time world champion Mary Kom will lock horns with Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria of Colombia in her pre-quarters bout.

Here is India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics on Day 7

4:00 AM: GOLF – Men’s Round 1 – Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

5:20 AM: ROWING – Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final B

5:30 AM: SHOOTING – 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision – Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

6:00 AM: HOCKEY – India vs Argentina Men’s Match

6:15 AM: BADMINTON – PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

7:31 AM: ARCHERY – Atanu Das Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations

SAILING

8:35 AM onwards Laser Men Race 7 & 8

8:35 AM onwards 49er Men Race 5 & 6

8:45 AM onwards Laser Radial Women Race 7 & 8

8:48 AM: BOXING – Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown Men’s Super Heavy (+91 kg) – R16

15:36 PM – Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia

16:16 PM: SWIMMING – Men’s 100m butterfly Heat 2: Sajan Prakash