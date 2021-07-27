Tokyo Olympics: Evgeny Rylov Wins 100m Backstroke Gold To End Barren Russian Spell

Tokyo: Evgeny Rylov led a Russian one-two to win the men’s 100m Olympic backstroke gold medal in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Rylov broke Russia’s barren gold medal spell in men’s swimming, edging out rivals including American defending champion Ryan Murphy in a thrilling 100m backstroke race that was determined at the wall.

The 24-year-old hit the wall in 51.98sec to edge team-mate Kliment Kolesnikov, who touched in 52.00, ahead of American defending champion Ryan Murphy in 52.19.

Murphy was bidding to make it seven consecutive Olympic gold medals in the event for the United States.

It is the first time since the Moscow Games in 1980 that an American has failed to win either gold or silver in the 100m backstroke.

Rylov’s superb showing set a new Russian record and he was not far off Murphy’s world record time of 51.85.