Tokyo: India’s Deepak Punia entered Men’s 86 kg freestyle wrestling. It was a winning start for Deepak as he comfortably defeated Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria 12-1 by technical superiority in Men’s Freestyle 86kg Round 1 to enter the quarterfinal.

Deepak Punia takes his opponent down a couple of times to bag the bout by technical superiority.

Deepak will compete with China’s Lin Zushen.