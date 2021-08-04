Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Medal Hopes On Indian Men’s Hockey, Wrestler Ravi Kumar

Bhubaneswar: As the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra progressed to the men’s final after attaining an automatic qualification in the Men’s Long Throws Qualification — Group A, day 11 for the Indian contingent started on a positive note

After winning another medal in ongoing Tokyo, the Indian men’s hockey team and wrestler Ravi Kumar have a chance to clinch medals for the country on August 5, Thursday.

India grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed into the finals of the men’s freestyle 57kg category after defeating Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals.

Athletics:

Men’s 20km race walk final: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar – 1:00 PM IST

Golf:

Women’s Round 2: Aditi Ashok – 5:55 AM IST onwards

Women’s Round 2: Diksha Dagar – 7:39 AM IST onwards

Hockey:

Men’s bronze medal match: Germany vs India – 7:00 AM IST

Wrestling:

Women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson – 8:00 AM IST

Women’s freestyle 53kg quarter-final: If Vinesh Phogat wins

Women’s freestyle 53kg semi-final: If Vinesh Phogat wins

Women’s freestyle 57kg repechage: Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova

Men’s freestyle 57kg gold medal match: Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev

Men’s freestyle 86kg bronze medal match: Deepak Punia vs winner of the repechage