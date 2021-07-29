Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar Starts His Campaign With A Victory, Enters Quarterfinals

Tokyo: Satish Kumar, India’s first boxer in the superheavyweight category at the Olympic games, started his debut campaign with a victory in the round of 16 stages at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian boxer Satish Kumar (+91kg) eased into the quarterfinals of his debut Olympic Games, defeating Jamaica”s Ricardo Brown in his opening bout here on Thursday.

Satish, who started his campaign at the Tokyo Olympics directly from the round of 16, is now just one win away from earning a podium finish on his maiden appearance at the Games.