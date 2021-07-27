Tokyo Olympics Badminton: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Crashes Out Of Quarterfinal Race

Tokyo: India’s Chirag Shetty- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s Olympic journey came to an end after world number one pair of Gideon-Sukamuljo lose their last group stage match to Chinese Taipei’s Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang 18-21, 21-15, 17-21.

The TPE pair have 5 games to their name, even if Satwik-Chirag won today’s match in straight sets they would have won just games.

Meanwhile, Satwik-Chirag headed into the mid-game interval with a two-point lead. India made a comeback and went onto the win the second game 21-19. However, due to poor games difference they fail to qualify.