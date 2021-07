Tokyo: Indian archer Deepika Kumari bowed out of the Women’s Individual event with a 6-0 defeat against the top-seed An San.

It was not the finest of performance from Deepika as she shot a 10 to begin with but a couple of 7s, later on, saw her lose steam.

Earlier today, Deepika Kumari defeated ROC’s Perova 6-5 in a shoot-off in her 1/8 Eliminations event to enter the quarter-finals.

The Korean two-time Olympic gold medallist was too good, but the Indian wasn’t at her best.