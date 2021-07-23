Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch

Tokyo: The Tokyo Olympics will kickoff officially with an opening ceremony on Friday night.

India have sent a record 120 athletes to Tokyo for the Games, however, only 20 are expected to attend the opening ceremony along with six officials from the country. Similarly. other countries are also expected to have only a few players attending the event.

Boxer Mary Kom and men’s Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the flag-bearers from India at the ceremony which will not have fans in attendance.

When will Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony happen?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will happen on 23 July.

What time will Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony begin?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will begin at 8 pm local time or 4.30 pm Indian Standard Time on 23 July.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony and sports events on TV?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will have Hindi commentary.

Can I stream Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony and sports events online?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv.