Tokyo: Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom stormed into the round of 16 of women’s flyweight (48-51 kg) category event here on Sunday.

She defeated Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32.

After the first two rounds, the scoreline stood level at 19-19 and the match proved to be an exciting affair and it was evenly poised. In Round 3, Mary Kom rose to the occasion and progressed ahead into the next round.