Tokyo Olympics : 1 August Schedule Of Indian Athletes

Bhubaneswar: As India’s hopes of securing the first-ever Olympic gold in badminton and a medal in boxing were quashed on Saturday, India’s men and women hockey team have stood strong to take place on day 9 in Tokyo Olympics.

Two golfers – Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane – will compete for India in the men’s Round 4.

While equestrian Fouaad Mirza will be in action in the individual cross country, wrestler Satish Kumar will also compete in the men’s 91kg quarter-final.

Check out the full schedule of Indian athletes in action on Day 9:

Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00 am IST.

Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15 am IST

Boxing: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men’s super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36 am IST

Badminton: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women’s singles bronze medal play-off match: 5 pm IST

Hockey: India vs Great Britain in Men’s quarter-final: 5:30 pm IST.