Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Enters Semi-Finals

Tokyo: One of India’s big medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, Bajrang Punia, defeated Iran’s Morteza Ghiasi in Men’s Freestyle 65kg quarter-final. With this, Punia entered the semi-final round of the event.

After a slender win in the previous bout, Bajrang Punia faced Iran’s Morteza Ghiasi.

While the Indian was declared passive by the referee at the start of the match, which provided the Iranian a point, later, Bajrang went into attacking mode but couldn’t get the grip.

Morteza again attacked Bajrang’s leg but the latter defended very well, yet received another passivity warning.

Morteza was seen grabbing Bajrang’s led but the Indian produced a dramatic turnaround to pin the Iranian to enter the semi-final.