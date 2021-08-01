Tokyo 2020: USA’s Xander Schauffele Wins Golf Gold

Tokyo: American Xander Schauffele clinched the Olympic men’s golf gold medal on Sunday by one shot from surprise silver medallist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia.

The American world number five finished on 18-under par 266 after carding a 67 while South African-born veteran Sabbatini shot a stunning course-record 10-under par final round of 61.

Schauffele, 27, has finished in the top 10 at all four majors in his young career (with top three finishes in every event but the PGA Championship). Now he’s the second men’s golfer alive with a gold medal, five years after Justin Rose of Great Britain won it in 2016 at the Rio Games, where the sport returned to the Olympic program for the first time in more than a century.