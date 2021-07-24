Tokyo 2020: Sumit Nagal Beats Denis Istomin, Enters Into 2nd Round

New Delhi: India’s Sumit Nagal progressed into the second round of the men’s singles at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after he outclassed Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin with 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 scoreline in the first round on Saturday.

The first set between Nagal and Istomin was a closely fought affair and neither one of them was giving an inch. However, Nagal was able to make the break at crucial junctures and as a result, he won the first set 6-4.

The 23-year-old carried his momentum and took a comfortable lead in the second set. But Istomin made a comeback and the second set was brought level at 6-6.

Istomin continued with his momentum and he went on to take the second set 7-6, sending the match into the third and deciding set.

Nagal won the third set 6-4, and as a result, he entered into the next round.