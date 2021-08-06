Tokyo 2020: India Creates Asian Record In Men’s 4x400m Relay; Fails To Qualify For Final

Tokyo: Though the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team failed to qualify for the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, they have created a new Asian record.

The team comprising Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob finished fourth in the second heat at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium with a timing of 3:00.25.

Anas clocked a timing of 45.67 in the first leg and moved ahead of South Africa and Colombia. Noah ran 45.06 in the second leg while Rajiv clocked 44.84 in the third leg.

Jacob made an incredible effort in the last leg to move from sixth to finish fourth, but fell short of making the final.

Overall, India were placed ninth behind the eight finalists including the USA (2:57.77), Botswana (2:58.33) and Trinidad & Tobago (2:58.60) from the first heat.

The Indian team bettered Qatar’s gold medal timing of 3:00.56 set in the 2018 Asian Games at Jakarta. The men’s relay team was ranked 13th out of the 16 teams to make the cut for the Olympics.

They had achieved a season best timing of 3:01.89 at the Inter-State Athletics meet in Patiala held in the last week of June to improve their ranking.