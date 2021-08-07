Tokyo 2020: Gold Medal For Neeraj Chopra After Throw Of 87.58m

Tokyo: With the scintillating throw of 87.58 mt, India’s Neeraj Chopra bagged the Gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw Final at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

He started the javelin throw final event with a throw of 87.03m to take the lead after his first attempt.

Following this, he bettered his previous throw and registered a distance of 87.58m in his second attempt to extend his lead.

Chopra was followed by two Czech Republic athletes– Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely in the Silver and Bronze medal positions.