Tokyo 2020: Czech Republic’s Beach Volleyball Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: Czech Republic Olympic team has said that their beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic has returned a positive COVID-19 test at the Games Village in Tokyo.

“He has absolutely no symptoms. We are dealing with all the details and naturally the anti-epidemic measures within the team,” said Martik Doktor, Czech Olympic team head in a statement.

On Saturday, the team had said a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague.

Perusic, 26, was due to play his first match on July 26, which the team said was now unlikely due to isolation requirements.

Perusic’s case appears to be the fourth in the Olympic Village after the infections of two South African footballers and a video analyst were revealed on Sunday.