Tokyo 2020: Archer Atanu Das defeats Korea’s two-time Olympic champion, advances to Round of 16

Tokyo: Indian archer Atanu Das stunned former Olympic & World Champion Oh Jinhyek of South Korea 6-4 in 2nd round and advanced through to Pre-Quarter finals.

Atanu Das shot the perfect 10 to respond to Oh Jin-Hyek’s 9 in the shoot-off to stun the Korean and advance to the Round of 16. With his wife Deepika Kumari cheering loudly from the stands, Das really upped his game when it mattered.

Shoot-off decided the final result.

Competing against the London Olympics men’s individual gold medallist archer, Das started with 8, followed up with another 8 and fished with 9 in Set 1. In Set 2, Atanu shot 9, 9, 9 which went into a split of 27-27. He continued with 9, 9 and 9 again for another split set. Atanu shot 8, 9 and 10 to win Set 4 27-22. In the final set drama ensued as he shot 10, 9, 9 to split the set again at 28-28. A shoot out followed where Atanu shot 10 a and Jinhyuk shot 9 to win the match. Jinhyek shot 8, 9, 9 in Set 1 to win it 26-25. He followed up with 9, 10, 8 in Set 2. In Set 3, Jinhyek shot 8, 10, 9. He continued with 9, 7 and a sub-par 6 in Set 4. He shot 10, 9, 9 in Set 5.

https://thebridge.in/archery/atanu-das-beats-olympic-gold-medallist-23682