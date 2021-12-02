Toddler Meets Watery Grave In Pond In Balasore

Balasore: A pall of gloom descended at Dagarpada village under Khaira police limits in Balasore district after a toddler met a watery grave on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sai Biswal (02) of the village.

According to reports, the incident took place while he was playing in the courtyard when he accidentally slipped into the pond near his house and drowned to death.

Unable to find the two-year-old boy, the family member launched a frantic search but in vain. Later, they found him floating in the pond and immediately fished him out from the water body.

He was immediately rushed to the Khaira hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.