Toddler Drowned To Death In Water-Filled Pot In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: An 11-month-old allegedly drowned to death in a water-filled cooking pot in the Mathili block of Malkangiri district this morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the 11-month-old daughter of Budra Madhi was playing at her house when she dipped her head in a cooking dish that was kept filled with water to cook rice.

Later, her family members spotted the baby lying with her head inside the cooking dish.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe in this regard.

Following this, a pal of gloom descended in the village.