Toddler Dies After Falling Into Well In Sudargarh

Sundargarh: A two-year-old girl child died after falling into a well in Sorda village under Nuagaon police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday.

The deceased hail from Angisingi village of Sarankul in Nayagarh district.

As per reports, the child had come to visit her maternal grandfather’s house. Today, she accidentally fell into the well near her grandpa’s house and lost her life. The body has been fished out by the fire service personnel. A pall of gloom descended on the village after her death.