Toddler Dies After Being Slapped Hard By Mother In Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: A two-year-old baby died after being slapped hard in the face by her mother over a petty mischief. The heart-wrenching incident has been reported from Jakara village under Polsara Police limits in Ganjam district.

According to reports, the accused woman identified as Mamata Biswal was married to Manoranjan Biswal of Mathura village and the couple had a two-year-old son out of wedlock.

Mamata, who had been living with her parents as her husband works in another state, lost her cool after the toddler made some mischief and slapped her son. The child fell unconscious as the slap struck near his ear.

Though family members rushed the baby to a nearby hospital for treatment, he was declared dead by doctors. A pal of gloom has descended in the family following the tragic incident.