Tobacco Packs To Get New Image, Health Warning

New Delhi: Tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will display a new image with the textual health warning “Tobacco causes painful death,” the Union Health Ministry has said.

The image will be valid for a period of one year following its commencement from December 1.

Also, tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2023 will display an image with textual health warning “tobacco users die younger,” according to the new health warnings notified by the ministry.

The ministry has said that any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

In case of the violation of the guidelines, it will be counted as a punishable offence and the person will be charged with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003, the government said