To Avoid Third-Wave, Follow COVID-Appropriate Behaviour: AIIMS Chief

New Delhi: While India is yet to come out of the clause of the second wave of the COVID-19, health experts had warned of an impending third wave.

Recent cases caused by the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have only added to the fear.

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that if people are careful and India is able to vaccinate a large number of population, then the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic may not even come.

He said that the effect of third-wave can be eased or be very little if we are careful and we have good vaccination coverage. That depends on how we behave.

Dr Guleria suggested that there are some areas where case positivity is high and needs to be aggressively addressed so as to contain the spread furthermore.

“Cases are reducing but there are some areas where case positivity is still high, we need to address the issue aggressively in those areas. They should not become hotspots, leading to the spread of the virus in other areas,” he added.