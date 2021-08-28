TN Urges Centre To Withdraw New Farm Laws

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday moved a resolution in the Assembly urging the Central government to revoke the three farm laws as they are affecting the farmers’ interest.

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Stalin said the three laws would also destroy agriculture.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

The three farm laws comprise The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.