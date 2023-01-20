TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Visits Slums In Bhubaneswar, Hails State’s Initiatives To Empower Poor

Bhubaneswar: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare, visited the slum areas in Bhubaneswar to observe Odisha’s flagship development initiatives that are transforming the lives of its urban slum dwellers.

He commended the State’s development initiative during his visit to Ishaneswar Biju Adarsh Colony. He witnessed first-hand the participatory slum improvement work taken up under Jaga Mission and interacted with the Slum Dwellers Association and the Mission Shakti SHGs.

Stalin also appreciated the State’s efforts to empower the marginalised and the poor living in slums by adopting Governance by Community approach.

He was delighted to see the huge impact of pro-people activities such as Drink from Tap, Jaga Mission and Urban wage employment scheme (MUKTA).

The Minister was accompanied by senior officers from Tamil Nadu along with Principal Secretary, H&UDD, Odisha G. Mathi Vathanan, BMC Commissioner V. A. Kulange, Sourindra Routray, Additional Mission Director, JAGA Mission and Joint Secretary Sarada Prasad Panda and others.