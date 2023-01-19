TN Minister Udayanidhi Stalin Enjoys India-Wales Match At Kalinga Stadium, Meets CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister today watched the India-Wales hockey match at Kalinga Stadium after meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence.

The Tamil Nadu CM who was invited to the hockey world cup, could not visit the State due to some official works. He sent his son and Minister Udayanidhi.

While meeting the Chief Minister, Stalin presented a gift of a replica of a temple brought from his State along with a book. In exchange, Patnaik also gifted him with the replica of a boat made of silver.

Udayanidhi visited various infrastructures such as Abhinav Bindra’s Targeting Performance Centre, Aquatics Complex, Badminton Building, Hockey JPC, Climbing Wall at the Kalinga stadium.

Earlier, he was received at Bhubaneswar Airport by Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Principal Secretary Urban Development G.Mathvathanan. Later, OCA President MLA Pranab Prakash Das, MLA Anant Narayan Jena, Pranab Balavantray, Sushant Rout, Devi Ranjan Tripathi And Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das welcomed him at the hotel.

Udayanidha is the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister of Tamil Nadu. Udayanidhi is a well-known actor in Tamil film industry. The 45-year-old cine star started his political life in DMK and became the editor of the youth organization. He was elected to the Assembly from Chipak-Tiruvalkeni constituency last year.