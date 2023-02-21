TN Govt Moves SC Against Madras HC Order Over RSS Rally

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order which allowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rally in the state.

Earlier on February 10, Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu police to grant permission to RSS to take route marches in various districts across the State on public roads.

On September 30, 2022, the Madras High Court while hearing a contempt of court petition directed the Tamil Nadu police to grant permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to organise the rally on November 6 instead of October 2.

The petition was filed by RSS’ Tiruvallur joint secretary R Karthikeyan against the police for denying permission for the route march on October 2, 2022.

In November 2022, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers carried out their annual rallies in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts in Tamil Nadu after the Sangh had got permission for their rally from Madras High Court.

Last year, Tamil Nadu Police had denied permission for RSS rallies in many places for which RSS office bearers had moved a contempt of court petition in the Madras High Court.

The court had made it clear that authorities would face contempt action if they violate the order.

“The Court had passed orders only after taking all circumstances into consideration and that no one should be allowed to undermine a judicial order and denial of permission despite court orders seems to be a mockery,” RSS Side Senior Counsel Prabhakaran had argued last year.

Police side Council Elango had said that the central intelligence agencies itself had given inputs to the State regarding possible disturbance of law and order due to the action taken against the Popular Front of India (PFI).