TMKOC Actress Aradhana Sharma Sizzles In Yellow Bikini; Check Out Here

New Delhi: Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Aradhana Sharma has made heads turned with her new Goa beach look.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aradhana Sharma (@aradhanasharmaofficial)

In the video, Aradhana can be seen donning yellow bikini wear and walking on a beach.

For unversed, Aradhana Sharma gained immense popularity and recognition from the hit television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma last year. The actress became a household name with her character ‘Deepti’ and received lots of love from the audience.