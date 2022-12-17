TMC’s Riju Dutta, Nusrat Jahan slam BJP over ‘Pathaan’ row

Kolkata: As BJP leaders call for a boycott of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Pathaan, TMC leaders have now entered the political slugfest by digging up a video of Union minister Smriti Irani donning a saffron attire at the Miss India contest in 1998.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta tweeted an old video of the minister and said those who are calling for a ban of Pathaan over Padukone’s attire in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ need “to immediately boycott Smriti Irani because she wore a ‘Bhagwa Bikini’ in 1998”.

The hate-mongering idiots of the #BoycottSquad who wants to #BoycottShahRukhKhan for “Bhagwa Rang on a Bikini” in #BesharmRang need to immediately boycott, @smritiirani , because she wore a “Bhagwa Bikini” in 1998, but she’s a Union Cabinet Minister. Why No Action on Her??

— 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) December 16, 2022

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has come down heavily on the BJP leaders who are criticising Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone for wearing an orange outfit in a song of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ and said “they have a problem with everything.”

According to Jahan, one party in power is trying to create such a picture in a set of people. “They have a problem with everything. They have a problem with women wearing hijab. They have a problem with women wearing bikini. It is them who are telling the new-age women of India what to wear.”

Jaghan’s comments come even as a war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party and TMC on Twitter over the “saffron” colour after Mamata Banerjee’s party leader Riju Dutta shared a purported old video of Union minister Smriti Irani wherein she is seen walking at ‘Femina Miss India 1998’ show with the saffron coloured clothes.

‘Besharam Rang’ was dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town. While several liked the track, some BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra claimed the song showed a “contaminated mindset” and even threatened to block its release in the state.