TMC Wins 134 Seats In Kolkata Civic Poll

Kolkata: Emerging victorious in 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body, Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged as the largest party in the recently-concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second-largest party in the polls, winning in only 3 wards, Left and Indian National Congress (INC) won two wards each while others registered wins in 3 wards.

The counting of votes took place today. The Left and the Congress which had fought the Assembly polls jointly decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that people have accepted the party’s work and termed it as a landmark victory. The elections were conducted on December 19. The counting of votes took place on December 21. In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15.