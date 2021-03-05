TMC releases candidates’ list for West Bengal polls

Kolkata: West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the candidates’ list of the party for 291 out of the total of 294 constituencies.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will contest the remaining three seats in Darjeeling. The GJM is the ally of TMC. Releasing the candidates’ list, Banerjee said that 23-24 existing TMC MLA were dropped from contesting polls due to age and other factors.

She said of 291 candidates, 50 are women and 42 belong to Muslim community. In three seats, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will contest the elections and whoever wins will support TMC, the West Bengal CM said.

The TMC supremo said her party has given Assembly poll tickets to eminent personalities from the field of arts, sports, media and culture.

Banerjee said she will contest from Nandigram and added that the nomination will be filed at Haldia on March 10. She has been the sitting MLA from the Bhowanipore constituency since 2011. Suvendu Adhikari is the sitting MLA from Nandigram.

The WB Chief Minister said Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting from the Bhowanipore constituency.

West Bengal Assembly Elections are due to take place in eight phases beginning from March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.