TMC MP slammed for ‘shouting at Chair’

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday condemned Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien’s behaviour in the Rajya Sabha.

Amid ruckus in the House over the issue of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics, Dhankhar accused the TMC MP of shouting at the Chair.

“You are shouting at the Chair. I condemn this behaviour. Your conduct is the ugliest in the house…Next time, I’ll show you the door,” Dhankar told O’Brien.

He also criticised senior members of the Opposition, saying that they are not taking note of O’Brien’s action. “This is unbecoming conduct,” the Rajya Sabha chairman added.

Dhankar also said that the Opposition thinks it is the only one in pain over Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

“…They (Opposition) think they are the only ones whose hearts are bleeding…The entire nation is in pain because of the girl. Everyone is sharing the situation, but to monetise it and politicise, it is the greatest disrespect to the girl. That girl has a long way to go…” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

As uproar increased in the House, Opposition parties staged a walkout.

Dhankhar later expressed his anguish on the conduct of Opposition members and left the House for a while. “For sometime I am not finding myself in a position to sit here…,” Dhankar said, adding he was leaving the House “with a heavy heart”.

Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha raised the issue and sought to know “who is behind” it”